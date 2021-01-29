Swimming 11/8/19

Sophomore Jazlyn Horras takes her start for the 100 back event Friday. Iowa State won the meet with South Dakota 212-84.

After a Cyclone win over Omaha, where Iowa State swim and dive captured all 16 events in, the Cyclones will look to take that momentum with them in a 'senior night' matchup against Northern Iowa (UNI).

Iowa State's dominant performance came in all facets against Omaha, with a crushing 187-79 win.

Saturday will be the celebration of the seven seniors who are the veterans of Iowa State's swim and dive core. Those swimmers are Byrn Ericksen, Wyli Erlechman, Martha Haas, Emma Sass, Grace Snyder, Lehr Thorson and Kennedy Tranel

The 'senior day' presentation on Saturday will start at 12:45 p.m. with the swim meet beginning at 1 p.m.

