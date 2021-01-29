After a Cyclone win over Omaha, where Iowa State swim and dive captured all 16 events in, the Cyclones will look to take that momentum with them in a 'senior night' matchup against Northern Iowa (UNI).
Iowa State's dominant performance came in all facets against Omaha, with a crushing 187-79 win.
Saturday will be the celebration of the seven seniors who are the veterans of Iowa State's swim and dive core. Those swimmers are Byrn Ericksen, Wyli Erlechman, Martha Haas, Emma Sass, Grace Snyder, Lehr Thorson and Kennedy Tranel
The 'senior day' presentation on Saturday will start at 12:45 p.m. with the swim meet beginning at 1 p.m.
