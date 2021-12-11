It was a meet to remember for the Iowa State Cyclones Track and Field team as they hosted the ISU Holiday Invitational. More records were broken for the Cyclones and they recorded multiple wins in different events.
To start the day, Antonella Creazzola got the win in the women’s weight throw and also posted a new personal record. With a distance of 18.15 meters she now moves to No. 10 in Iowa State history for the event.
Freshman Danielle Hoyle made her ISU debut in the weight throw event as well and came in second with 17.32 meters. Sophomore Emily March came in third with 16.03 meters.
The men’s weight throw saw Jonathan Gannon and Joseph Ryan finish in sixth and seventh with distances of 16.32 meters and 16.04 meters.
Following that event the shot put saw Iowa State’s Kevin Sakson come in second place ass he recorded a distance of 16.91 meters. Gannon also came in fourth in the event with Zach Kraft finishing in eighth.
As for the women’s shot put, sophomore Emily March came in second with a distance of 12.73 meters as Hoyle also competed and came in fourth with 11.92 meters.
The Cyclones claimed another win in the women’s 60-meter hurdles courtesy of senior Katarina Vlahovic. She posted a time of 8.39 seconds with fellow senior Kaylyn Hall coming in second with a time of 8.53 seconds.
Vlahovic also finished second in the women’s 200-meter dash as she posted a time of 25.06 seconds.
In the men’s 60-meter hurdles, sophomore Thai Thompson began his ISU career with a second place finish and a new PR of 8.47 seconds as UNI took the win in the event.
Iowa State also won the women’s 400-meter dash as senior Zakiyah Amos finished with a time of 54.70 seconds. Junior Bria Barnes finished in second as her time clocked in at 56.33 seconds.
The men and women’s mile runs saw multiple Cyclones finish within the top five. Three women and two men finished in the top five of the mile run as Maggie Davis, Riley Beach and Bella Heikes finished second, third and fourth.
Quinton Orr and Nate Mueller finished in third and fifth respectively in the men's mile run.
The men's 800 meter run saw the Cyclones dominate as Cebastian Gentil came in second followed by Nehemia Too, Darius Kipyego, Alexander Lomong and Frank Hayes. Gentil finished with a time of 1:48.95 with the rest of the Cyclones finishing shortly after.
Gentil’s time places him third in NCAA Division one this season and ninth in ISU indoor history.
David Thompson and Jason Gomez also finished in 11th and 14th in a close finish.
The Cyclones had multiple women compete in the 3,000 meter run as they won that event as well. Grace Dickel came in first with a sub-10 time of 9:53.59 with Taylor Briggs finishing second with 10:04.36.
In addition, the Cyclones also won the women’s high jump as freshman Sydney Willits claimed the victory with 5.93m.
The final two events of the invitational were the men and women’s 4x400 meter relay and the Cyclones had their men participating.
The Cyclones finished second in the relay as they posted a time of 3:18.59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.