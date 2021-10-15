Iowa State women's golf struggled out the gate again as the team headed west for the Stanford Intercollegiate Friday.
Of the 18 teams in the field, the Cyclones are tied-for-13th with Washington State at +15. The opening round 299 presents a common theme for coach Christie Martens and the Cyclones all season long, which has been setting them behind after the first day of tournaments. ISU does sit ahead of talented Big 12 foe Texas, who sits in 16th place at +19. Stanford, coming off winning the Windy City Collegiate two weeks ago, sits comfortably in the lead after Day 1 at -11, nine strokes over California and USC.
Liyana Durisic had the best day for Iowa State, shooting an opening round 71 (E), leading to a tie for 19th. She had a relatively clean day other than the double bogey that brought her back down to even. No other Cyclones sit inside the top-50 after the first day, as Warda Amira Rawof is tied-for-51st at +4. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn didn’t have a single birdie on the day, as she had three bogeys and a double bogey (+5). Ruby Chou (T66) and Charley Jacobs (T70) have some work to do to move up the leaderboard.
Iowa State tees off at the same time Saturday in the second day of the three-day event. It’ll start on the 10th hole again at 11:10 a.m.
