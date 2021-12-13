It was an exodus of key defensive players out of Ames on Monday, with three Iowa State defensive starters, along with a key reserve, choosing to enter the transfer portal.
Isheem Young, Aric Horne and Kym-Mani King entered the transfer portal according to multiple reports on Monday.
Both Isheem Young and Kym-Mani King are in the transfer portal, per a source. Young started every game this season and King started multiple games. @247SportsPortal— Michael Swain (@MSwain247) December 13, 2021
Michael Swain of 247Sports reported King and Horne's departure, with Max Olson of The Athletic reporting Young's exit.
Iowa State DB Isheem Young has entered the transfer portal. Big 12's Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.— Max Olson (@max_olson) December 13, 2021
Young, a redshirt sophomore, won Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2020 after starting nine games. Young led all Big 12 freshmen with 50 tackles, good for fifth on Iowa State.
Young led the team, the Big 12 and tied for sixth nationally with three forced fumbles in 2020.
Young had a 18-game starting streak dating back to last season, good for eighth best on the Cyclones.
He started every game this season and tied for third on the team with 56 tackles.
King, a junior, played in 11 of the Cyclones' 12 games this season and finished with 29 tackles and an interception. King was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite.
Horne was a valuable reserve at linebacker for the Cyclones in his three seasons in Ames. The redshirt sophomore racked up 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in his Cyclone career.
Horne played in all 12 games for Iowa State this season.
The Cyclones' most recent two-deep features 26 players either graduating or transferring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.