With four games to make up, the Cyclones figured out when one of their postponements would be rescheduled after an announcement from the Big 12 Conference. Iowa State and Kansas will play in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Feb. 11 — just two days before the teams were set to meet in Ames.
Because of that, the Jayhawks and Cyclones will play back-to-back games against each other with Iowa Sate's schedule tightening up.
Kansas sits at No. 9 with a 10-4 record while Iowa State is not ranked and is 2-7 overall. The Cyclones are still looking for their first conference win.
Cyclone head coach Steve Prohm and his team are set to play Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Oklahoma and TCU before its first matchup with Kansas.
The Feb. 11 game against Kansas will be televised on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.
