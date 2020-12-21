After defeating Jackson State at home on Sunday, Iowa State men's basketball's game against Chicago State set for Tuesday was canceled "due to an insufficient number of players available in the [Chicago State] program" according to a press release from Iowa State Athletics.
"Obviously this is disappointing for our student-athletes to have another game canceled, but we understand the situation Chicago State is in," Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. "We look forward to returning to Hilton Coliseum to face Baylor on Jan. 2."
This is the second game that has been canceled for Iowa State this season, with DePaul being the first cancelation of Iowa State's season, which was a game scheduled to take place in Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 6.
Iowa State's next game will be at home against No. 2 Baylor on Jan. 2 with the Bears trying to maintain an undefeated record against a struggling Cyclone team.
