The Iowa State softball team began Big 12 play against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday in Ames.
In the first inning, the Sooners got out on top with two Cyclone defensive errors.
But the Cyclones knocked on the door shortly after. Senior Sami Williams hit a two run homer to score sophomore Carli Spelhaug to tie the score, 2-2.
The Sooners responded with a three run homer by senior Jocelyn Alo.
In the fourth inning, Oklahoma extended its lead even further with a two-run homer, 7-2.
More runs for the Sooners as it became 9-3 at the top of the seventh.
The Cyclones weren’t out yet though. Senior Skyler Ramos got the offense going again with a run. An Oklahoma error opened the opportunity up for two more Cyclone runs to make it 9-5.
Junior Mikayla Ramos hit a two run-homer to inch even closer to the Sooners.
At the end, the Cyclones weren’t able to complete the come back.
The team is back in action again Saturday versus Oklahoma at 1 p.m.
