Iowa State wrestling competed in its third match of the season against the University of Missouri Tigers on Sunday, with the Tigers leaving Hilton victorious with a 31-7 win. The loss moves Iowa State to 3-1.
Iowa State hosted both the University of Northern Iowa along with the Missouri Tigers at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Arizona State Sun Devils were unable to attend Sunday's matches against Iowa State and Missouri.
January 17, 2021
Competing at 125 for the Cyclones was Kysen Terukina who earned his place in the varsity matches against Missouri. Terukina competed against Connor Brown, ranked No. 19. Terukina worked hard to keep up with his opponent, securing a reversal halfway through the second period Terukina only trailed 3-2.
After a locking hands call, Terukina tied it up 3-3 but was not able to capitalize. Terukina gave up the first fall of the day 5-4.
With the Tigers well above the Cyclones 12-0, David Carr did his job.
Wrestling at 157, Carr took on Jarret Jaques. Coming out with intensity, Carr stole the lead right away from Jaques with a takedown and four-point near fall early in the first period.
To start the third period, Jaques scored an escape but Carr came back with a takedown, leading 9-1. Carr closed out Jaques 14-1, allowing the Cyclones to finally get on the board.
With his team down 4-31, senior heavyweight, Gannon Gremmel (No.9) took on Missouri's Zach Elam (No.8) with fierce aggression and talent.
Out of the gate Elam scored a takedown, but Gremmel responded with an escape, 2-2 going into the second.
Gremmel finished off Elam with a 7-2 victory and concluded the day with a win for the Cyclones.
The Iowa State wrestling program will continue the season January 24 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, where they will compete against the University of Oklahoma.
