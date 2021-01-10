After opening its season with a convincing win, No. 9 Iowa State wrestling went head-to-head against two powerhouse teams; Loras College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State made it look easy, taking out every single Duhawk opponent, earning the victory 40-0.
At 157 Redshirt sophomore David Carr had an outstanding match against Daniel Ruiz of Loras. Carr took off in the first period with a trio of takedowns giving him the lead.
With more than two minutes left on the clock, Carr finished with two more takedowns and three, four-point near-falls, winning with a technical fall 22-4.
A new member of this Cyclone team, Yonger Bastida, found more success. Wrestling at 197, Bastida took on Brady Vogel from Loras, with four takedowns in the first period.
Heading into the third period, Bastida ahead 13-5, was able to come back with four more takedowns, securing the win to a 18-8 major decision.
The second competition of the day for the Cyclones was against the University of Nebraska at Kearney Duhawk’s. The Cyclones didn’t put the brakes on for anyone and took down the Loper's 38-4.
Terukina earned his way on the roster against the Loper's, taking the place of senior Alex Mackall.
The score was split 2-2 early in the first period for Terukina and his opponent Josh Portillo. Giving up an escape to Portillo, Terukina was behind 3-2 going into the final period.
Coming from behind, late in the third period, Terukina takes out Portillo with a take down, winning 6-5 decision.
Cyclone Cam Robinson found the A team mat today in both competitions. At 149 Robinson took on the Loper's two time NCAA qualifier, Sam Turner; the two wrestlers went back and forth with exchanges throughout the match.
To begin the second period Robinson was down 5-2, but that didn't last too long.
Robinson took points from Turner after a technical violation, an escape and a takedown. Robinson finished the battle by decision 9-7.
The only fall the Cyclones saw was from Isaac Judge (165) who lost to Matt Malcom by major decision.
The Cyclones prepare to take on Arizona State and the University of Missouri next week, Jan. 17 in Ames, Iowa.
