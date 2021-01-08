Iowa State wrestling will continue the 2020-21 season Sunday in Ames, Iowa, against Loras College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Last week the Cyclones competed in their first dual match of the season against the Wartburg Knights. The Cyclones brought home the win, showcasing the exceptional potential this talented team has, defeating the Knights 35-6.
The freshmen who performed in their collegiate debut really proved their place on this profoundly anticipated Cyclone wrestling team.
Contrary to the format of the dual against Wartburg, Iowa State will compete back-to-back on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m.
Continual progression is what head coach Kevin Dresser is hoping for his youthful team.
“You’ve got guys coming to Ames, Iowa, with something to prove” Dresser said.
In response to those competing against Loras and Nebraska at Kearney, Dresser suggested that the roster will look similar, but not the same.
There are a handful of Cyclone wrestlers that are hustling to secure spots within the line-up.
"We are progressing on all those guys that didn't weigh in for on us," Dresser said. "Obviously we want to get in (Sam) Colbray, (Jarrett) Degen and (Marcus) Coleman".
Iowa State wrestlers have been participating in wrestle-offs throughout the week to determine the starting line-up for Sunday. Last week the Cyclones had four, out of ten, freshmen on the roster to compete in the varsity matches.
Redshirt senior Jarrett Degen, who suffered a shoulder injury last season, is projected to be back on the mat within competition in the near future.
One of the most talked-about wrestlers from this young team is Cuba native, Yonger Bastida. Bastida competed in his first collegiate match against Wartburg, with a few mistakes, but Bastida had no trouble taking down his opponent (15-8).
Competing at 197, Bastida has seen a lot of different guys on the mat at practice, learning the rules and strategies of folk style wrestling.
A true competitor and leader for Bastida has been senior Gannon Gremmel.
"I'm teaching him some tricks that I do, folk style tricks," Gremmel said. "His game elevates mine to a whole different level, you gotta be ready when you shake hands and wrestle that guy".
Iowa State will head into the second competition No. 6 in NCAA (1-0).
