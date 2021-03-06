The Iowa State men’s wrestling team concluded the first day of the Big 12 Championship Saturday at the Bok Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with some up and down results to show for it.
The Cyclones will head into day two on Sunday in 4th place, with 94 points. Wyoming and Oklahoma State are tied for second place and the University of Oklahoma stands in first place.
Three of Iowa State’s wrestlers were taken down in the first rounds of the quarterfinals.
Senior Jarrett Degen(149), seeded No. 5, was put in the consolation bracket in the first round by Kyle Parco of Fresno State. Redshirt sophomore Isaac Judge(165), also with the No. 5 seed, was taken out in his first dual by the Sooner’s Troy Mantanona. Redshirt freshman Julien Broderson(174) missed the mark in his first round, losing 6-1 against Hayden Hastings of Wyoming.
Freshman Kysen Terukina(125) had a bye in the first round, but he was taken down 11-5 in a sudden victory period by Taylor Lamont of Utah Valley.
In his first round of the day, Carr took on Parker Simmington belonging to Air Force. He wasn’t lying when he said he was going to come with excitement.
Carr pinned Simmington in 43 seconds, claiming the second fastest pin of Iowa State history during the Big 12 Championship.
Four Iowa State wrestlers advanced and earned themselves a spot in the semifinals, the second session; Freshmen Zach Redding(133), senior Ian Parker (141), sophomore David Carr(157) and senior Gannon Gremmel (HWY).
Redding took on Tony Madrigal of the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals; it was a fair start for both wrestlers. Redding gave it up to Madrigal after a late takedown and riding time, losing 8-3 decision.
Parker got to work in the semifinals against DJ Lloren of Fresno State, Parker racked up over 3 minutes of riding time on Lloren. Parker stole the advantage, taking the victory 6-2 decision.
This will be Parker’s third NCAA Championship appearance as a Cyclone.
Carr did what he does best in his semifinal match-up, got the job done … fast. Carr took on Cade DeVos of South Dakota State, he won an 8-2 decision over DeVos.
For his third time as a collegiate athlete, Gremmel will see the lights again in the Big 12 finals. Gremmel took on Josh Heindselman for Sooners in the semi finals, it was neck and neck the whole dual. In the sudden victory period, Gremmel found a way to make it happen, winning 3-1.
The Cyclones have three wrestlers who earned their way to compete for 1st place in the Big 12 Championship; Parker, Carr, and Gremmel, the trio of No.1 wrestlers for Iowa State.
Day two of the Big 12 Championship will resume Sunday at 10 a.m. for the medal matches and then at 5 p.m. for the finals.
