On Sunday, a day after the Iowa State wrestling team had its first home duals of the season, some of the squad took part in the first home tournament of the year, the Harold Nichols Open.
Two Cyclones starters in one of the Saturday duals, Isaac Judge and Austin Kraisser, both wrestled at the 165-pound open division.
While the Cyclones had no champions at the Harold Nichols Open, there were some interesting results.
Take, for example, Ethan Andersen at heavyweight. In the open division (wrestling unattached), he knocked off No. 18 Carter Isley (Northern Iowa) 3-2 in the semifinals thanks to a third period escape and takedown.
He then fell to Aaron Costello (University of Iowa) 10-3 in the finals.
At the 165-pound open division, Iowa State had four wrestlers, including the aforementioned Judge and Kraisser, as well as Carter Schmidt and Logan Schumacher.
In the quarterfinals, Judge pinned Schumacher halfway through the first period while Kraisser defeated Joseph Kelly (Iowa) by a 12-1 major decision.
Both lost their matches in the semifinals.
Kraisser advanced to the third place match and defeated Army's Dalton Haskins 4-3 thanks to a third period takedown.
Judge took fifth place after pinning Cal Baptist's Joshua Grant in the third period of the fifth place match.
Wrestling unattached, Cam Robinson at 149 took second place in the open division, losing 4-2 in sudden victory against Army's Matthew Williams.
Also wrestling unattached at 149, Andrew Flora, after losing his first match, won his next two matches before falling in the third place match, therefore placing him in fourth.
Another Cyclone, who was wrestling unattached, nearly took first in their open weight class. That was Caleb Fuessley at 125.
He defeated Army's Jacob Stroud 12-8 but got pinned by Cal Baptist's Devin Garcia early in the first period of their match.
In the fresh/soph brackets, three unattached Cyclones finished second place in their brackets, with Conor Knopick finishing second at 125, Drew Woodley at 141 and Cody Fisher at 184.
Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum to face the top-ranked defending national champions, Iowa Hawkeyes, at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.
The dual will be live streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.