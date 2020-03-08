TULSA, Okla. – Iowa State capped off the 2020 Big 12 Wrestling Championships with two individual titles and a second-place finish in the team title race that was ultimately won by Oklahoma State.
Ian Parker claimed the first Big 12 title of the day for the Cyclones. The redshirt junior 141-pounder took Oklahoma’s Dom Demas to a second sudden victory period before recording the title-winning takedown in a 4-2 decision.
David Carr recorded Iowa State’s second Big 12 title of the day after beating Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets by a 6-4 decision in the 157 finals.
Alex Mackall fell just short of the Big 12 title at 125, being defeated by Oklahoma State’s Nick Piccininni in a 3-1 decision in the opening finals match.
Heavyweight Gannon Gremmel also fell in the in his finals match, falling in a 3-2 decision to Wyoming’s Brian Andrews.
Jarrett Degen claimed a podium spot at 149, claiming third place after defeating Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez for the second time in the Big 12 tournament, this time being a 5-3 decision.
Chase Straw (165) and Sam Colbray finished the day with a fourth-place finish.
Straw fell to SDSU’s Tanner Cook in the third-place match but claimed the true fourth spot for the NCAA bid after beating Fresno State’s Alex Kemp in a 10-8 decision.
Colbray suffered an injury and was forced to medically forfeit his match against Oklahoma State’s Joe Smith.
Marcus Coleman claimed a fifth-place finish at 184 after pinning Wyoming’s Tate Samuelson in 5:47.
Todd Small competed in one last match to help determine a true ninth place for the sake of looking at who could get an at-large bid for the NCAA tournament. Small lost to Utah Valley’s Taylor LaMont in sudden victory, finishing the day in 10th place.
The only thing left on the schedule for Iowa State is the NCAA Championships that takes place March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
