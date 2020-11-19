Iowa State has added a new recruit to the class of 2021, Jack Gaukel.
Gaukel is a three-time Iowa High School State semi-finalist.
He has finished as runner up in the three state tournaments he's been to.
🖊️Jack Gaukel🖊️We're excited to add three-time Iowa High School State Finalist @GaukelJack to the class of 2021!🌪️🤼♂️🌪️#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/cRGrrm8XFh— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) November 19, 2020
In his junior year at Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling in the 152-pound weight class, Gaukel had a 53-2 record and finished second in the state tournament, losing in the state final to West Liberty's Will Esmoil 3-2.
He also only had two losses in his sophomore season, finishing 50-2 and second in the state tournament, losing the 132 state final in a sudden 3-1 victory for Clear Lake's Eric Faught.
Gauckel had a 44-8 record in his freshman year and lost to Albia's Aden Reeves by pinfall in the first period in the 120 state final.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.