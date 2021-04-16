In the first day of a busy weekend for Iowa State, it was redshirt freshman Gable Sieperda that stole the headlines.
Sieperda competed in the men's 3,0000-meter steeplechase and was the winner without it even being close.
He would lead all five laps of the race, finishing with a time of 8:51.41. This is a mark good enough for No. 9 in Iowa State history and No. 6 in the NCAA as of right now.
Another Cyclone to impress Friday was Jeffrey Pederson.
The sophomore from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, shaved 20 seconds off of his personal record in the men's 5,000-meter run, posting a mark of 14:39.00.
Day two of the Michael Johnson Invitational will begin on Saturday at 10 a.m. with the men's open discus.
