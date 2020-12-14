The Iowa State Women's swimming and diving team officially announced the 2020-2021 schedule on Monday afternoon. The Cyclones will have four swimming meets this season before the Big 12 Championship meet.
The Cyclones will kick off their season with a non conference trip to the University of Nebraska Omaha on Jan. 15.
The team will then come back home for its only home meet of the shortened season against Big 12 opponent West Virginia on Jan. 23.
The following weekend the team will then travel up the road to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to swim against the University of Northern Iowa Panthers on Jan. 30.
The swimming and diving team will finish their regular season with a road trip down to Lawrence, Kansas, for a two day meet Feb. 5 through the 6th.
If Iowa State qualifies, the Big 12 Championship will be held Feb. 23-25 in Austin, Texas.
