Cyclone soccer is back this fall despite fear of the season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The schedule for the fall season has been released and the Cyclones will play a total of nine games this season — four of which will be at home.
Newly-appointed Head Coach Matt Fannon will kick off his debut season against West Virginia University at home on Sept. 11. The Cyclones will then go head to head with Oklahoma State University on the road, Baylor University at home, Texas Christian University on the road, University of Oklahoma on the road, University of Texas at home, Texas Tech University on the road, Kansas State University at home and the University of Kansas on the road.
There has been no final decision made in regards to fan attendance for these games but, an announcement will be made as soon as that information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.