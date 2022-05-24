Iowa State's Ruby Chou and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn had strong rounds at the 2022 NCAA women’s golf championship over the weekend to close out their seasons.
Chou's consistency
Chou showed consistency through all three rounds of the championship.
With a score of 77 in the last round Sunday, Chou had five shots above par, which moved her to 103rd place and ended her tournament. Chou posted consistent scores throughout the tournament with 78 (+6), 76 (+4) and 77 (+5).
Chou finished the NCAA Championships 15 shots above par with a total score of 231.
Jeeravivitaporn stuns the field
Jeeravivitaporn had a strong debut in the NCAA Championships as she finished the weekend in 17th place.
Jeeravivitaporn started slow, shooting 77 (+5) in the first round. She didn’t let that affect her through the rest of the rounds, as she shot 71 (-1) and 73 (+1) to earn her spot in the singles finals Monday.
A final-round score of 72 saw Jeeravivitaporn finish her season as the second golfer in Iowa State history to earn a top-20 finish at the NCAA Championship. Her final score of 293 was just five shots above par and tied her for 17th place, shooting the seventh-most pars in the field with 51.
Moving on up
Staying cool under pressure was the name of the game for the Iowa State golfers, as both Chou and Jeeravivitaporn ended the first day of competition just above the top-100.
Jeeravivitaporn didn’t let the leaderboard scare her, as she rallied back in the final rounds to consistently move up spots. After the final day of competition, she rose three final spots to break into the top-20.
Chou also stayed consistent on the weekend by closing out her final rounds better than she started. She finished just outside top-100 in the final standings.
The NCAA Women’s Golf Championship marked the end of the season for the Cyclones as they now look toward the future.
