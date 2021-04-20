The Big 12 Championship concluded Tuesday as the women’s golf team finished in 8th place with a +20 score.
With the final round being their best, Iowa State broke the tie with Kansas and avoided finishing last.
The team was led by Joy Chou and Liyana Durisic. After a strong first round and rough second, Chou rebounded and finished strong. She replicated her first round by shooting par and finished the tournament at +4 and tied for 24th. Durisic shot one over par for the round and also finished tied for 24th at +4.
The Cyclones struggled to make up ground as they finished last in made birdies at 36.
The Cyclone top golfer, Liyana Durisic, finished tied for the lead in the amount of pars sunk with 42.
Iowa State capped off their Big 12 season on a sour note. Being ranked ahead of TCU and Kansas State prior to the championship, but had a near last place finish.
