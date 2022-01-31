After going through numerous spots of adversity over the last month, Iowa State women's basketball got back on track with two convincing wins over Kansas and Texas Tech last week.
The wins resulted in a rise to No. 11 in the latest AP top-25 rankings.
Baylor moved up to No. 9, and Texas dropped down to No. 13. Oklahoma and Kansas State remained at No. 18 and No. 25, respectively.
Iowa State remains tied with Oklahoma for the Big 12 lead, and yet another big week looms as the team will face both Kansas State and Oklahoma State at home. The Wildcats sit just one game back of the Cyclones.
It was a thrilling comeback victory over Kansas State in Manhattan back in January, and the Cyclones will have their hands full yet again with Ayoka Lee as she continues her National Player of the Year-caliber season.
The Cyclones have two home games on the horizon, with No. 25 Kansas State on Wednesday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.