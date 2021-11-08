Iowa State women’s basketball starts off the 2021-22 season against the Omaha Mavericks at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hilton Coliseum. And their biggest star might be on the bench.
Coming into the season ranked 12th overall, the Cyclones may have to get through the game without one of the best players in the nation in Ashley Joens.
Head Coach Bill Fennelly says that Joens has not practiced since sustaining an ankle injury less than a minute into last week’s exhibition against Wisconsin-River Falls. For now, the focus is on being conservative and responsible with Joens’ health.
“It’s not just the fact that an All-American player might not play, but you don’t want it to become this chronic ankle soreness,” Fennelly said. “It’s been sore, and she got rolled on really bad. You just want to be smart.”
Iowa State’s next game isn’t until the following Monday, which gives nearly a week for Joens to recover if she does not play against Omaha.
If she doesn’t play, replacing Joens’ production will be key for the Cyclones.
Coming off of a season where she averaged 24.2 points and 9.5 rebounds, the loss of her rebounding may be even more impactful than her scoring.
“I think that’s probably more important than her points,” Fennelly said. “She is the best rebounder on our team. That [responsibility] doesn’t just fall on our post players. Our guards have to rebound better.”
Four different players grabbed at least seven rebounds in the exhibition, and five players scored in double figures. Emily Ryan led the team with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the absence of Joens.
If the post rotation can carry over their collective performance from the exhibition, the team should be in good shape. Fennelly has talked about how it will be a committee approach, and that committee combined for 34 points and 24 rebounds.
Regardless of who is on the court for Iowa State, the mentality remains the same.
“You’re on a scholarship,” Fennelly said. “You’re here to play. The other team doesn’t care that you’re inexperienced or learning. That doesn’t matter. We’re going to fight that all year.”
