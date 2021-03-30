The Iowa State softball team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday to face the Drake Bulldogs. In the top of the first, freshman Milaysia Ochoa hit an RBI to get the Cyclones on the board, 1-0.
Senior Sami Williams followed Ochoa with a two-RBI in the top of the second to extend the Cyclone lead, 4-1.
Freshman Kali House’s defensive efforts halted the Drake Bulldogs at three.
Junior Mikayla Ramos responded to these efforts with a three-run home run in the top of the fourth to further the Cyclones lead, 7-3.
Ellie Spelhaug was able to get the Cyclones out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth. Williams hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth.
Ramos was back in action with an RBI single to extend the lead.
Ochoa’s hit and stolen base made it 12-5 in the top of the seventh.
The Cyclones defeated Drake, 12-5. The Cyclones play Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Thursday.
