Following a 3-1 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners Friday, the Cyclones were back in action Saturday with a chance to sweep the weekend and create some distance in the Big 12. They were able to do just that, claiming another 3-1 victory in Norman.
Without Eleanor Holthaus and Marija Popovic once again, Iowa State continued to play well in their absence in the first set. After some back and forth had the Cyclones up 11-9, two kills by Annie Hatch and two service aces by Brooke Stonestreet made up a 4-0 run that extended the lead to six. The Cyclones never looked back, eventually winning the set by a score of 25-16 and ending on a 3-0 run that included a service ace by Brooke Andersen.
Things were much tougher in the second set. After grinding to a 4-4 tie, Oklahoma went on a 4-0 run to go up 8-4. They kept that four point lead all the way until the score was 16-12, then kills by Candelaria Herrera and Jaden Newsome and some help from two Oklahoma errors tied things back up at 16. The Sooners recovered and went on to win the set 25-22.
The Cyclones started out hot in the third set, as two service aces from Allie Petry helped in building an 8-1 lead that forced an Oklahoma timeout.
Later on in the set, with Iowa State up 12-3, the Sooners fought back with a 10-3 run that cut their deficit to two.
Iowa State eventually set themselves up for the set point with a 24-20 lead, but the Sooners fought off four straight set points to tie things up and force a timeout. Hatch and Brooke Andersen would collect two kills that helped win the set 27-25.
The fourth set was tightly contested all the way to a 10-8 Iowa State lead, but two kills by Andersen were part of a 7-2 run that put the Cyclones up 17-10 and forced an Oklahoma timeout. It was straightforward from there, as Iowa State would go on to win the set 25-17.
After a career night on Friday, Hatch one-upped herself with a career high 22 kills, as well as 16 digs and six blocks. Mariah Mitchell hit in double figures again with 12 kills and Newsome had 45 assists.
