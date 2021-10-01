Iowa State softball will look to finish the fall season strong as the teams heads to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to compete in the Big 4 Classic.
This will be the season’s final weekend, so the team will make some final adjustments and gather the last bit of information they need to prepare for the regular season.
The Cyclones are coming off a close victory against DMACC, where they demonstrated that they have the intensity and drive to win each game. There were moments where the team shined, but there were also areas that the team needed to clean up going into the final games of the season.
Throughout the fall season, Iowa State has displayed great poise at the plate and on the mound. They have put up double-digit hits in each game and will look to continue this intensity at the plate.
The Iowa State bullpen has displayed excellent efficiency on the mound as well. All five pitchers are returning from last year, so it is no surprise that they have shown improvement.
Before the season started, Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton said that he expected them to be better than the previous year.
This weekend will be the last chance for the pitchers to get in work against other teams before they prepare for the spring season.
As the season comes to a close, the starting lineup is close to being set. Players will get a final chance to fight for starting and backup spots this weekend.
“As we get into the Big 4… (we will) play what we perceive what our lineup may be in the spring and let them play six and let the others play three,” Pinkerton said.
Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa, to compete in the Big 4 Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
The Cyclones will play Drake at 11 am and UNI at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa State will then play Iowa at 11 a.m. on Sunday to close out the fall season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.