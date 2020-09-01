The Iowa State volleyball team has announced COVID-19 mitigation efforts for the 2020 season, in regards to fan attendance at Hilton Coliseum.
This includes free admission to matches, face coverings required to being worn, no concession operations and no post-match autograph sessions with the teams.
The policies for home volleyball matches were unveiled in a letter from Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard on Tuesday, that included updates for not only the volleyball team but the Iowa State soccer team as well.
"An important factor in the decision to permit fans is our belief that Cyclone Nation is willing to adhere to our mitigation measures," Pollard wrote in the letter. "The purpose of this letter is to ask for your support in helping provide a safe environment while also providing our teams an impactful home court/field advantage."
Admission to home matches is free this season and early arrival is strongly recommended, according to a PDF published Tuesday.
Doors are going to be open 60 minutes before each match, the clear bag policy will be in effect and bags will be checked by staff upon entry.
Face coverings are required to be worn at all times and if a individual tries to enter the facility without a proper face covering "will be denied access and/or removed from the facility."
Proper face coverings include gaiters and face shields.
No parking passes will be issued this season, parking lots are going to be open 60 minutes before matches begin and will be first come first season. Lot B2 will be held for ADA parking.
Fans are asked to stay home if they are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms.
Fans are also asked to wear face coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking, limit movement in Hilton Coliseum to reduce congestion, as well as to practice social distancing and to "perform proper hand hygiene."
Concession operations are going to be closed this season, but fans will be able to buy items from self-serve vending machines (soda and water), located on the concourse.
Fans can also bring in snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to Hilton Coliseum, so long as the clear bag policy is followed.
According to the PDF, Iowa State staff (custodial employees, operations, security, etc.) will wear face coverings during shifts, are asked to limit employee to-fan contact (no handshakes, hugs, pictures, etc.), must stay home if sick and temperature checks before their shift begins are required.
In order to follow social distancing, the full arena will be open for seating "except arena circle bleachers will be pushed in," so long as there are six feet between parties.
Further seating guidelines include, upper deck seating available, no floor access to create physical distancing for teams and event management, as well as the curtain being removed.
The PDF says, "Fans should choose their seat location based on seat availability as well as implementing physical distancing principles. Every other row in the middle sections of lower bowl will be closed to create better physical distancing."
If fans have questions regarding seating when they enter the facility, they can ask ushers for assistance.
Iowa State is increasing the frequency of sanitization efforts in "all high-impact areas."
In Hilton Coliseum (entrances, restrooms, store, etc.), there will be hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes or washing stations.
Cy's Locker Room will be open with limited shoppers in store at a time and line queuing implemented.
Face coverings and temperature checks will be required for store employees.
Less merchandise will be sold in store to create more room for shoppers, face coverings and hand sanitizer will be sold in the store.
In regards to post-match departure from matches, "Fans should use their own judgment in departing facility (wait, if you wish, to improve physical distancing)."
Fan are asked to take their time while leaving and to "respect fellow fans’ desires to physically distance (six feet between parties)."
In the PDF, it also asks fans, "to practice physical distancing when possible Perform thorough hand hygiene, wear a face covering at all times and exhibit patience and understanding as we implement these mitigation strategies to keep you safe."
No post-match autograph sessions will occur this season
The mitigation PDF includes a statement from Iowa State volleyball Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
“I want to thank you in advance for giving consideration to supporting ISU volleyball in person again this year in light of the uncertainties in our world," Johnson-Lynch said. "Our team has prepared hard for the 2020 season and our departmental staff has been amazing in preparing a safe venue for everyone.
According to the PDF, The information provided above is subject to change "as circumstances change" and updates will be provided as needed.
Both the PDF provided by the volleyball team and the letter by Pollard, emphasized the same points.
Iowa State's home opener is set for 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.
