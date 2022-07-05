Iowa State volleyball announced its 2022 schedule Tuesday.
The Cyclones are set to face plenty of competitive teams, as 14 of the 30 matches are against teams that competed in the 2021 NCAA Championships. With the match dates set, the Cyclones are ready to compete in another challenging and exciting year under Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch.
The Cyclones will kick off their season with a pair of exhibition matches to shake off some dust from the summer. The first match will be at home as they prepare for the Cardinal and Gold Scrimmage on Aug. 13.
Six days later, on Aug. 19, the Cyclones will face Missouri in an exhibition match in Hilton Coliseum before starting their true schedule on the road. The first contest for the Cyclones will be the Rumble in the Rockies in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Cyclones will look to get off to a strong start as they face off against Creighton and Wyoming on Aug. 26. They will then finish their trip to Wyoming with a match against Wichita State on Aug. 27.
After returning from Wyoming, the Cyclones will be back on the road, this time in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They will take on Penn State, LSU and Troy in the Tiger Challenge from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3.
After two-straight weeks of road matches, the Cyclones will return for the home opener against Drake on Sept. 7. The match against Drake will kick off the Cardinal & Gold Challenge that will take place throughout the week in Hilton Coliseum.
🚨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🌪🏐 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞! 🚨📰 | https://t.co/5dAnqrHt3t📅 | https://t.co/4659hxCllS🎫 | Tomorrow!🌪🏐🌪 pic.twitter.com/lIOgxRRIE1— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) July 5, 2022
The Hilton Magic will be in full effect days later as they prepare to take on Iowa in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series on Sept. 9. The Hawkeyes got the better of the Cyclones in the last meeting of the Cy-Hawk Series, taking the win 3-0 in 2021.
The Cyclones will end the weekend with a match against Wright State on Sept. 10. To finish out their trifecta of matches against the in-state rivals, the Cyclones will face UNI at home on Sept. 13. After that match, it’s back on the road.
The Cyclones will start their road trip in St. Louis, Missouri, as they take on Kansas City, Missouri State and Saint Louis in the Saint Louis Invitational on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17. After the Saint Louis Invitational, the Cyclones will prepare to enter Big 12 action on Sept. 24 against TCU.
Conference play will be set up to compete Wednesday-Saturday with the Cyclones’ Big 12 home opener set for Sept. 28 against Baylor. In 2021, Baylor finished the year ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Coaches poll after making it to the third round of the NCAA Championships.
The next tough test at home for the Cyclones will be on Oct. 19 against Texas. In 2021, Texas made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament after coming into the tournament with the No. 2 seed. Nebraska took down the Longhorns before making its way to the finals against Wisconsin.
The Cyclones will finish their season at home on Nov. 23 against Oklahoma. The Senior Night match will also wrap up conference play as the Cyclones will look to continue into the postseason.
Broadcast channels will be set later, and the full schedule can be found here.
