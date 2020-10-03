Iowa State returned home to Jack Trice Stadium to host the No. 18 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday and ended up pulling off the upset. The Cyclones won over the Sooners 37-30.
Oklahoma, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, came out of the gates running against Iowa State.
The Cyclones and the Sooners traded drives ending in field goals to start the game, but Oklahoma took control.
Rattler struck first for Oklahoma after a 5-yard touchdown run, followed by a four yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall the following drive.
Breece Hall managed to thin Oklahoma’s lead after punching the ball into the end zone from two yards out for the Cyclones.
Iowa State took the lead from Oklahoma in the third half after junior quarterback Brock Purdy connected with Xavier Hutchinson for a 65-yard touchdown on a play-action pass.
Oklahoma took the lead back with a field goal and second touchdown pass from Rattler to Jeremiah Hall.
The Cyclones recorded 14 unanswered points to regain the lead off a two-yard rushing touchdown from Purdy and an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Breece Hall.
Rattler overthrew his receiver in the end zone and Iowa State defensive back Isheem Young intercepted the ball, which led to the game-sealing first down run by Breece Hall.
Breece Hall led the Cyclones offense with 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 attempts.
The Cyclones are now in a tie for first place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
