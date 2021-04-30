Black ISU helmet

Mikinna Kerns/Iowa State Daily

Editor's note: This article will be updated regularly as former Cyclones who didn't get drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft get picked up as un-drafted free agents.

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, but there are some former Cyclones with a chance to be picked up as undrafted free agents. 

Dylan Soehner

After going undrafted, Soehner signed a rookie free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.

JaQuan Bailey

Iowa State’s all-time sack leader is headed east as the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to rookie free agent deal after he went undrafted.

Lawrence White

White has signed a rookie free agent deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Landen Akers

The Los Angeles Rams have signed Landen Akers to a rookie free agent deal. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.