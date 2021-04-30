Editor's note: This article will be updated regularly as former Cyclones who didn't get drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft get picked up as un-drafted free agents.
The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, but there are some former Cyclones with a chance to be picked up as undrafted free agents.
Dylan Soehner
After going undrafted, Soehner signed a rookie free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints.
JaQuan Bailey
Iowa State’s all-time sack leader is headed east as the Philadelphia Eagles signed him to rookie free agent deal after he went undrafted.
Lawrence White
White has signed a rookie free agent deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Landen Akers
The Los Angeles Rams have signed Landen Akers to a rookie free agent deal.
