The Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, has come to a close with Iowa State stuck where it began the three-day tournament.
Starting the final day in last place and sitting four strokes back from ninth place, the Cyclones put up a final round score of 288 on Wednesday. The team was only able to gain one stroke on West Virginia and remained at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Tripp Kinney was the top performer of the day for Iowa State, shooting a 69 in the final round and finishing tied for 35th in the event. This was largely due to four straight birdies from hole two through hole five.
The team finished with 15 birdies on the day, but canceled those out with 18 bogies, two double-bogeys, and two triple-bogeys.
None of the ten teams finished under par on a course that proved difficult during a week where weather conditions were not ideal.
Going into the final day, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas were tied for first place. Oklahoma State was able to eke out the win, scoring a 273 in the final round. Oklahoma and Texas scored 274 and 275, respectively.
The individual leaderboard was in a similar situation, with Cole Hammer of Texas, Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, and Bo Jin of Oklahoma State all tied for first heading into the final round.
Cole Hammer shot a 67 to gain sole possession of first, with Jin shooting 68 to tie for second and Aberg shooting 70 and falling down to fourth. Quade Cummins of Oklahoma shot a 66 to tie with Jin for second.
Iowa State will await the NCAA Regional participant announcement, which takes place on May 5.
Team Scores
1. Oklahoma State (296, 282, 278, 273 = 1129)
2. Oklahoma (291, 286, 279, 274 = 1130)
3. Texas (290, 295, 272, 275 = 1131)
4. TCU (291, 299, 281, 270 = 1140)
5. Texas Tech (301, 288, 280, 279 = 1149)
6. Baylor (297, 296, 281, 284 = 1158)
7. Kansas (303, 301, 279, 280 = 1163)
8. Kansas State (309, 301, 278, 286 = 1174)
9. West Virginia (311, 303, 283, 290 = 1187)
10. Iowa State (304, 312, 286, 288 = 1190)
Iowa State Scores
T35. Tripp Kinney (76, 80, 71, 69 = 296)
T39. Lachlan Barker (73, 80, 70, 74 = 297)
T39. Frank Lindwall (79, 76, 71, 71 = 297)
T45. Nate Vance (76, 76, 75, 74 = 301)
50. Ricky Costello (79, 83, 74, 75 = 311)
