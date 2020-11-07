It wasn't a pretty start, but a win is a win for Iowa State.
Iowa State pulled out a 38-31 win over Baylor in a victory on Saturday.
Iowa State turned into a completely different team in the second half, putting up 28 points and exercising it first half demons, on offense in particular.
Baylor imposed its defensive will on Iowa State to start the game, forcing three turnovers in the first half and pressuring Brock Purdy into three first half interceptions. One of the turnovers from Purdy ended as a pick-six.
The turnovers translated into a 21-10 halftime lead for the Bears.
Purdy had trouble for the entire first half, heading into halftime 6-12 with 56 yards and three interceptions.
On the other side, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer made very mistakes to start his night, going into halftime 8-11 for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
And the first half mess looked to be on its way to spilling over into the second half, with Greg Eisworth muffing a punt return on Iowa State's first chance in the half.
And then Purdy and the Cyclone offense got things got back on track in a big way.
Purdy got the second half success started to his trusted tight end Charlie Kolar to make Purdy the school's all-time leader with 51 career touchdown passes.
Purdy ended his night 15-24 for 164 yards for three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Iowa State then completely turned the tables on the Bears, scoring 28 points on offense and holding the Bears to 176 total yards of offense in the second half.
Breece Hall continued his consistent play out of the backfield, rushing for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Hall also caught a touchdown pass from Purdy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.