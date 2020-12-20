Iowa State football received a load of news on Sunday, with bowl games being announced and updated rankings being released by College Football Playoffs and the Associated Press.
Following the loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game, Iowa State was selected to play in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and will go up against the University of Oregon Ducks.
The PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will take place on Jan. 2 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff between the Cyclones and the Ducks is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.
🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The 50th anniversary of the @PlayStation #FiestaBowl will feature a never-before-seen matchup when @oregonfootball 🦆 faces @CycloneFB 🌪 on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021!Kickoff is set for 2 pm MST at @StateFarmStdm and will be telecast live on @espn. pic.twitter.com/wpORmZaiWI— PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) December 20, 2020
Along with the bowl game announcement, College Football Playoffs released its updated rankings, where the Cyclones fell to No. 10 following the Big 12 Championship game loss.
The Associated Press also released its final top 25 rankings of the season on Sunday.
Iowa State and Oklahoma swapped spots from the last AP top 25 rankings, with the Cyclones falling to No. 12 overall and the Sooners jumping up to No. 8 in the rankings.
