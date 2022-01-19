Ashley and Aubery Joens CyHawk 2021

Ashley Joens (No. 24) and Aubery Joens (No. 20) play against No. 12 Iowa on Dec. 8.

Adversity has struck several times this season when it comes to injuries for Iowa State women's basketball, but perhaps the biggest blow of the season comes just before a top-15 matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

Ashley and Aubrey Joens will reportedly both miss Wednesday night’s game due to COVID-related protocols. The news was first reported by Nick Osen of 247 Sports.

Hoping to break a three-game losing streak to Texas as well as playing with a chance to go 6-0 in conference play for the first time in program history, missing the star sisters and their combined 30 points-per-game and nearly 17 rebounds-per-game makes things that much harder.

Brian Joens, Ashley and Aubrey’s father, made a post on Facebook clarifying that his daughters are not sick, but since they are unvaccinated and were around a COVID-positive individual they must stay away from the team for one week.

Brian Joens Facebook post

With the sisters out, more minutes can be expected out of Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Nyamer Diew.

