Adversity has struck several times this season when it comes to injuries for Iowa State women's basketball, but perhaps the biggest blow of the season comes just before a top-15 matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
Ashley and Aubrey Joens will reportedly both miss Wednesday night’s game due to COVID-related protocols. The news was first reported by Nick Osen of 247 Sports.
Iowa State women's basketball will likely be with out Ashley Joens and Aubrey Joens (COVID-related) tonight for their battle against Texas, multiple sources tell 247 Sports/Cyclone Alert #Cyclones— Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) January 19, 2022
Hoping to break a three-game losing streak to Texas as well as playing with a chance to go 6-0 in conference play for the first time in program history, missing the star sisters and their combined 30 points-per-game and nearly 17 rebounds-per-game makes things that much harder.
Brian Joens, Ashley and Aubrey’s father, made a post on Facebook clarifying that his daughters are not sick, but since they are unvaccinated and were around a COVID-positive individual they must stay away from the team for one week.
With the sisters out, more minutes can be expected out of Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw and Nyamer Diew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.