The Big 12 Conference announced the 2020 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll via Twitter on Friday afternoon. Iowa State tied with Kansas State University for last place at ninth overall with a projected 16 points each.
The Cyclones finished their 2019 season going winless in Big 12 play and recording wins over UC Irvine, Omaha and SIU Edwardsville to record a 3-15 record overall.
The votes are in… Here is your 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 #Big12WSOC Preseason Poll ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FymfW8IbNw— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 7, 2020
The defending regular-season champions Texas Tech finished in first place and is projected 72 points with a total of six first-place votes out of 10 possible votes. Oklahoma State finished right behind Texas Tech with a total of three first-place votes and projected 70 points.
The 2020 season will mark the first season during a new era for Iowa State Soccer after bringing in new Head Coach Matt Fannon and his coaching staff from Bowling Green University.
With the soccer season set to start soon, no official schedule has been announced by Iowa State.
