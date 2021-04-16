Iowa State began its final tournament before postseason play on Friday at the ASU Thunderbird Invitational.
The Cyclones are tied for 12th out of 17 teams through two rounds. Three teams were unable to complete the second round.
After a rough start on the front nine of the par-71 course, the team recovered to score an even 284 in round one. They would go on to shoot a 282 in the second round, finishing with a team score of 566 on the day.
Ricky Costello shot a 65 in round one and was tied for seventh heading into round two, but went on to score 79 on the second go-around.
Frank Lindwall’s day trended in the opposite direction, as he shot a 75 in the first round and recovered with a 67 in round two.
Three strokes separate Iowa State from a top 10 spot. TCU is sitting in first with a team score of 538, with third-ranked Oklahoma State and Utah filling out the top three at 542 and 544, respectively.
The Cyclones will look to continue their trend of improved play following round one.
They will play the third and final round Saturday with hopes to improve their position. Colorado State, New Mexico, and Long Beach State will begin the day finishing round two.
Iowa State Scores
T49. Lachlan Barker (72, 70)
T49. Frank Lindwall (75, 67)
T63. Ricky Costello (65, 79)
T69. Tripp Kinney (74, 71)
T83. Nate Vance (73, 74)
