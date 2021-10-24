Iowa State tennis is championship bound.
On Sunday, day four of the ITA Central Regional Championships, both of the Cyclone duos advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Championship. Thasaporn Naklo and Christin Hsieh defeated Kansas' Maria Titova and Malkia Ngounoue 8-4 set. Miska Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas defeated Oklahoma State's Ayumi Miyamoto and Daria Detkovskaya in an 8-3 set.
As the day continued in Iowa City, Kadleckova and Cabezas defeated the Arkansas duo, 6-3, 6-2, to advance to the central regional finals.
Later that day, Cyclones duo Naklo and Hsieh made an incredible comeback. After being down 3-0 in the second set, 6-2, 6-3, they got the victory against the Arkansas duo to commit themselves to the ITA doubles finals.
At 9 a.m. Monday, Naklo will attempt to win a trip to the singles national in a semifinal single game where she'll face Malkia Ngounoue of Kansas.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Cyclone doubles teams will battle for the championship.
The Cyclones also earned both doubles qualifiers in the ITA National Fall Championships on November 4-7 in San Diego, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.