In its first large meet of the outdoor season, the Cyclones took home multiple victories and had strong performances all across the board.
Veteran Kevin Sakson posts another solid outing, taking home first place in the men's discus. He would win the event with a best throw of 51.35 meters.
Redshirt freshman Jonathon Gannon would also compete in the men's discus, finishing fourth with a best throw of 46.70 meters.
In the women's javelin, senior Bailey Righi would throw a personal best of 44.56 meters en route to finishing first overall.
In the men's 1,500-meter run, Head Coach Martin Smith would have four Iowa State runners in the top-seven. Leading the group was sophomore Nehemia Too, finishing second with a time of 3:48.04.
Finally, in the men's 800-meter run, Iowa State would go 1, 2 with David Thompson taking home first place followed by Joe Schaefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.