After dropping Friday’s matchup against Kansas three sets to one, Iowa State volleyball eyed revenge on Saturday. The Cyclones were able to win the match in straight sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-20), splitting the weekend series with the Kansas Jayhawks.
Iowa State came out of the gates swinging on Saturday, going on a 7-1 scoring run to take a 12-4 lead in the first set. Kansas showed the same type of perseverance as it did on Friday, cutting the deficit to 16-13. The late portion of the set included multiple extensive rallies, but Iowa State was resilient, winning the set 25-20.
Kenzie Mantz played a major role for the Cyclones as they took the opening set, recording five kills. Mantz was followed by Eleanor Holthaus and Candelaria Herrera, each finishing with four kills. The Cyclones played a well-rounded set, with Jaden Newsome recording 15 assists, and Marija Popovic a whopping 11 digs.
The two teams battled through the early portion of the second set, as Kansas eventually pulled out to a 13-12 lead. Iowa State was able to keep the score close thanks to the front row tipping the ball at the net.
As the set progressed, the intensity only rose with the score heading to a tie at 19. Holthaus refused to let Kansas take the set, recording three kills during a 7-0 Cyclone run. The team’s run made the difference in the set, as Iowa State took the second set 25-20.
Holthaus recorded seven kills in set two, fueling the Iowa State victory. The senior contributed 15 kills and 14 digs on a .481 hitting percentage.
A balanced attack in the third set helped the Cyclones jump out to a 14-10 lead. Iowa State continued to make a push in hopes to finish the match without any added pressure. A 4-0 Cyclone run stretched the lead to 18-11. With their backs against the wall, Kansas went on the 3-0 run to pull within two. Iowa State did manage to hold on, winning the final set 25-20.
Holthaus, Mantz and Brooke Andersen each finished with double-digit kills. Setter Jaden Newsome compiled four kills, 38 assists and six digs in the win. Iowa State improved its record to 11-4, 3-1 in conference play.
The Cyclones return to action on Oct. 7 and 8 against Texas Tech.
