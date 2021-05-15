After dropping the first two games in Oklahoma City, the Cyclones were determined to leave the Big 12 Championships with a win on Saturday.
Karlie Charles took the mound for the final game of the event and did not disappoint, allowing just two hits and one run over seven innings.
Baylor got on the board early thanks to an Emily Hott double in the bottom of the first.
Carli Spelhaug hit an RBI single up the middle to tie the game at one in the top of the fifth.
Mikayla Ramos plated another run on a single to put the Cyclones on top in the fifth.
This was all that Iowa State needed due to an outstanding performance from Karlie Charles.
A seventh inning double for Sami Williams allowed another record to be set. Williams is now the Big 12 all-time leader for career hits with 329.
Mikayla Ramos hit an opposite field double to drive Williams home, capping off the scoring for the game.
Iowa State battled for a 3-1 victory in Oklahoma City.
