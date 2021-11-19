Iowa State's swimming and diving squads split-up Friday to each compete at high-level tournaments. Both squads impressed against the stacked fields.
Friday was the final day of the highly competitive Mizzou Invitational for the Iowa State divers.
Michelle Schlossmacher Smith capped off a monster week with her performance in the platform diving event. Schlossmacher Smith's 209.7 points in the finals earned the senior seventh place. Schlossmacher Smith finished in the top-ten in each of the three diving events at the Mizzou Invite.
The rest of the Iowa State diving squad also took advantage of the final day's event. Joscelyn Buss was able to take 14th place just ahead of her teammate Lauren Kimball in 15th. Jessica Coffin in 20th rounded out the Cyclones in the field for the platform.
The final day saw the highest finishes of the tournament for the Cyclone divers.
At the Kansas Classic, Iowa State swimming set new personal records and scored highly in another competitive tournament field.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Carley Caughron, Emily Haan, Sophia Goushchina and Martha Haas raced to third place while knocking 3.14 seconds off of their qualifying time.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Brinley Horras, Sydney Jackson and Ashley Bengtson finished in third, fourth and fifth respectively. Bengtson notched a personal record in that event.
Carley Caughron and Martha Haas each set new personal records in the 50-yard freestyle event. Caughron placed 10th and Haas placed 11th.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥. Carley and Martha earn the chain for dropping their 50 free PRs to get the Kansas Classic off to a 𝒔𝒊𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 start. #Legacy pic.twitter.com/wsZ1tnKVXI— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) November 19, 2021
Iowa State came in second in the 400-yard medley relay, just 1.93 seconds behind first place Kansas.
Three Iowa State swimmers secured top-ten finishes in the 200-yard IM. Senior Lucia Rizzo finished in fifth. while juniors Trinity Gilbert and Liz Richardson took sixth and ninth place respectively for the Cyclones.
Iowa State sits in second in the team standings after the first day with 230 points. Kansas sits comfortably in first with 350 points.
The Kansas Classic will continue Saturday with preliminary races starting at 10 a.m. and finals kicking off at 6 p.m.
