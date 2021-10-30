Iowa State Swim and Dive fought hard in front of the home crowd at Beyer Pool, but fell short against Big 10 foe Nebraska on Saturday.
Iowa State won four events on Saturday and lost 186-114, ending the previously undefeated season for the Cyclones. The Cyclones honored breast cancer and brain cancer awareness by wearing pink suits and grey caps during the meet.
The standout event for the Cyclones was the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Carley Caughron and Maddie Ziegert bested Nebraska by only one hundredth of a second to start off the meet.
"Our two [hundred] medley relay is so strong," Carley Caughron said.
Caughron swam the 150-yard butterfly leg of the relay.
"We knew if we wanted a chance to win we had to come out strong in the first event," Caughron said.
Caughron, a freshman, also provided the Cyclones a win the 50-yard freestyle.
Head coach Duane Sorenson was pleased with the effort and attitude and is looking forward to seeing his team improve. Specifically, finishing close races is the area of focus.
"It's about desire," Sorenson said. "Because your body's burning. Your lungs are on fire, and you just gotta get your hand to the wall."
Five events of the dual were decided by less than .33 seconds. Finishing tight races stronger will help the Cyclones take the next step, according to Sorenson.
The home atmosphere and alternate uniforms were sources of motivation for the Cyclones. Hearing the home crowd for the first time in a while is something that gets the team excited, according to senior Lucia Rizzo.
Wearing pink and grey, the colors of breast cancer and brain cancer, is another source of motivation the Cyclones used during the dual, Rizzo added.
Iowa State's record is now 3-1 heading into a dual with Omaha on Nov. 5 at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.