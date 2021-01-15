After 321 days of waiting, the 2020-21 Iowa State swimming and diving season returns on Saturday.
Iowa State swim and dive will kick off its regular season by traveling to Omaha to face the Omaha Mavericks. This dual meet for the Cyclones and the Mavericks will be the first taste of competition in 2021.
Coming into this meet with the Mavericks, the Cyclones are 18-0 all-time against them. Last year, Iowa State beat the Mavericks in Beyer Pool by a score of 206-88.
The 118-point victory stands as the second-largest margin victory against the Mavericks in school history.
So what is there to expect from this year's team?
Last season, the Cyclones finished their season 5-5 but bring back plenty of experience.
After this dual meets with the Omaha Mavericks, the Cyclones will come back home as they will host the University of Northern Iowa Panthers on Jan 30.
