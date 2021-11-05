Iowa State swimming and diving moved to 20-0 all-time against the University of Omaha with a dominating win on Friday at Beyer Pool.
The Cyclones bounced back from a loss and picked up their first win in front of the home crowd on Friday. Iowa State dominated up and down the lineup cruising to a 180-79 victory, moving its record to 4-1.
"We expected to do well against them [Omaha], but I thought we really technically swam races much stronger," Iowa State head coach Duane Sorenson said.
Iowa State tested different lineup combinations against the Summit League opponent. Still, the Cyclones captured event wins in 13 out of 14 events in the 101 point victory. The lineup allowed some new faces to shine, according to Sorenson.
Alaina Breitbach tallied two event wins for Iowa State. The sophomore was tops in the 200-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard breaststroke. In the 100-yard breaststroke Breitbach swam a season best time of 1:05.14.
Omaha, Nebraska, native Elizabeth Richardson placed first in the 100-yard backstroke for the Cyclones. The win was Richardson's first of the season. Junior Keely Tierney also grabbed her season's first win in the 1000-yard freestyle.
After losing to Nebraska, Sorenson challenged his swimmers to improve the little things like starts and turns. The Cyclones, according to Sorenson, accepted that challenge during the week of practice and followed through on Friday.
Brinley Horras, Lucia Rizzo and Jasmine Weiland swept the 200-yard freestyle event. Freshman Carley Caughron bested her teammate Maddie Ziegert in the 100-yard freestyle by only .28 seconds. Both swimmers were under the 52 second mark. The win is Caughron's first in that event.
In diving, Omaha athletes did not compete. The Cyclones dove but did not score team points. In the 3-meter, Jayna Misra impressed with the score of 314.40.
"We focused on enjoying the process," Misra said. "Being aggressive, pushing hard and doing what we can do."
Misra's 3-meter score crushed her previous personal best by 17.1 and puts her 6th on the Iowa State all-time performers list in that event. The junior from Ames also placed first in the 1-meter dive.
Sophomore Joscelyn Buss achieved her first career zone qualifying score in the 1-meter, scoring 289.85.
"I definitely saw some improvements from out last meet," diving coach Jeff Warrick said. "Much more consistency."
Iowa State senior Michelle Schlossmacher Smith rested in the dual, but the team captain will be back soon, according to Warrick. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith was named the Big 12 Conference Diver of the Week on Wednesday.
"She's [Schlossmacher Smith] thriving," Misra said. "She's becoming an amazing diver and an amazing teammate."
Winter Craig came from behind to narrowly take first in the 200-yard butterfly beating Omaha’s Hailey Matthews by .11 seconds. Craig's 2:05.90 knocked 3.5 seconds off her time from last week.
Omaha Freshman Hailey Matthews gave the Mavericks their only event win in the 200-yard backstroke.
The Iowa State-A touched first but was disqualified in the 400-yard freestyle relay giving the win to Iowa State-B.
Next, Iowa State kicks off tournament play. Divers will head to the Mizzou Invite on Nov. 17 while the swimmers compete at the Kansas Classic starting Nov. 19. Iowa State won't have another dual meet until Dec. 10 against Iowa.
