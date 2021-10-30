The home crowd couldn’t lift Iowa State past their rival that hails from the Big Ten, Nebraska.
The 186-114 loss is the seventh straight for Iowa State against Nebraska. Cyclone swimming and diving has not beat Nebraska outright since 2003.
Iowa State fell to 3-1 despite performing well in relays and freestyle events.
The 200-medley team of Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Carley Caughron and Maddie Ziegert started the dual with a bang by narrowly defeating the Nebraska squad. Their time of 1:44.75 was fastest by just one hundredth of a second.
Ashley Bengston grabbed the next Iowa State win. The sophomore raced a time of 1:52.15 in the 200-yard freestyle.
After taking the top two positions in the 100-yard backstroke, Nebraska took the lead and did not look back.
Nebraska swept the top three positions in the 200-yard butterfly.
Sara Troyer of Nebraska broke a Beyer Pool record in the 3-meter diving event with a score of 343.20. Michelle Schlossmacher Smith followed in second with a 292.45. Schlossmacher Smith's dives brought her career point total to over 200.
Standout freshman Carley Caughron touched first in the 50-yard freestyle for Iowa State, giving Iowa State its third event win.
Iowa State's fourth event win came in the 200-yard IM with Trinity Gilbert taking first.
Iowa State has another chance to impress in-front of the home crowd on Nov. 4 against Omaha.
