Iowa State Swimming and Diving is on a hot streak, and will have to face one of the program's most storied rivals in Nebraska on Saturday in Beyer Pool.
The undefeated Cyclones and the 2-0 Cornhuskers are set to face off in Ames for the first time since Oct. 2018.
Iowa State has lost six in a row against Nebraska going to back to 2013 when the two teams tied 150-150. Iowa State last won outright against Nebraska in 2003. Nebraska is certainly a step up in competition compared to the Cyclones first opponents, according to head coach Duane Sorenson and company.
“Nebraska will make good competition, but I think we're ready for it,” distance swimmer Brinley Horras said. Horras, a sophomore, has picked up three events wins in the first three dual meets.
Iowa State has won all three of its road contests so far this season against mid-major teams. The Cyclones dominated their Summit League and Missouri Valley opponents by at least 70 points. An Iowa State athlete placed first in every event in the 112-point rout against South Dakota.
As the season progresses, Iowa State will face more Big 10 and Big 12 opponents. The swimmers and divers will carry lots of confidence coming into these matchups, the first which comes Saturday against Nebraska.
“It [being undefeated] really sets us up for having some confidence coming into this meet. I think that people are feeling good about how we've been performing,” senior Lehr Thorson said.
Nebraska is the first power five opponent Iowa State will face this season. The Cornhuskers have defeated South Dakota State and Iowa this season. Nebraska will face Minnesota on Oct. 29, a day before facing the Cyclones.
Multiple Nebraska athletes received Big 10 honors this week. Senior diver Sara Troyer was conference diver of the week and Beatriz Pardon was recognized as the Big 10 freshman of the week. Pardon swims freestyle and butterfly events for the Cornhuskers.
“We're going to step up to a team that's very similar to us,” Sorenson said. “Across the board, every event is just going to be a barnburner.”
Facing an evenly matched team will challenge Iowa State, however, Sorenson is really looking forward to seeing how the Cyclone swimmers and divers handle more adversity.
“That's what athletics is. It’s finding out when things don't go right, can you rally around that,” Sorenson said.
Historically, Iowa State has beat Nebraska twice. Both wins, however, happened at home in Ames. With Saturday’s matchup being the home opener for the Cyclones, the squad is confident they will enjoy some home pool advantage.
“The team is really excited to have that [home pool advantage] this Saturday,” Thorson said. “Everyone always likes to beat Big 10 schools. I think swimming against Nebraska will be a very intense, very competitive atmosphere. That's what we all love to have.
The event will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at Beyer Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.