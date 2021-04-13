Iowa State suffered a first loss to Drake, after beating it three consecutive times already this season.
This was the final game against Drake, losing a nail bitter, 7-6.
The Cyclones faced their seventh consecutive loss in a row for the first time this season.
Designated pitcher, Mikayla Ramos doubled to right-center in the first inning, helping shortstop, Sami Williams put the first score up on the scoreboard.
Williams hit a triple to right field and scored on a throwing error, helping bring her teammate first base, Carli Spelhaug home also.
Ramos gave the Cyclones its last score of the game in the sixth inning after in field, Alesia Ranches stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error.
The Cyclones were ahead until the sixth inning until Drake made its comeback.
Drake was trailing behind in the sixth inning by five runs.
For Drake, Aubree Beitzinger advanced to second on a wild pitch, helping Alexia Lara make it home.
Laura Anderson homered to left field, sending home Makayla Rice and Addie Lightner, making the final score 7-6.
The Cyclones are hoping to redeem themselves against the University of Northern Iowa on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
