A long awaited 2021 Iowa State volleyball season is now underway, as the Cyclones defeated Drake three sets to one Friday night. This was the first matchup of two for the Cyclones during the Cyclone Challenge in Ames.
The teams went back and forth to begin the first set, but a 5-0 run for the Cyclones gave them a 9-4 lead. The remainder of the first set was back and forth as neither team was able to make a major run. This led to Iowa State taking the first set 25-20.
Candelaria Herrera scored four kills and two blocks with a .500 hitting percentage during the set, while Brooke Andersen recorded three kills and three blocks of her own. The Cyclones used only one non-starter during the opening set compared to the four used by the Bulldogs.
The second set was even more tightly contested than the first, with Iowa State leading 20-19 heading into a timeout. Coming out of the break the Cyclones did not miss a beat, wrapping up the set 25-20.
Setter Jaden Newsome put in a strong performance during the second set, recording 17 assists to go along with a pair of kills. Newsome ended the match with a double-double finishing with a career high 53 assists and 13 digs.
Drake was the aggressor to open the third set, building a 12-7 lead early on. After stopping nearly every attack attempt from Iowa State, the Bulldogs brought their lead to 22-19. Drake would capitalize on their strong play during the third set, winning it 25-23.
Iowa State fell behind early in the fourth and final set, but a 6-0 scoring run put the team up 12-8. This was one of two 4-0 or better runs for the Cyclones during the set, as the team ended the match with a comfortable 25-17 win.
Defense played a major factor for Iowa State during the final set, as the team recorded five team blocks to wrap up the match.
It was a balanced attack for Iowa State, as there were four players that tallied 11 or more kills. At the top of the list was Eleanor Holthaus and Brooke Andersen, who finished with 14 each.
It was exactly the start to the season that Iowa State was looking for. Iowa State will look to end the Cyclone Challenge on the right note with a Saturday matchup against Omaha at 4 p.m.
