In an important game for Big 12 Championship implications, No. 13 Iowa State defeated No. 17 Texas 23-20 in come-from-behind fashion.
The first half started well for the Longhorns, with a first drive field goal, a stop and then a touchdown.
After that, the Cyclones chipped away and used a strong defensive performance in the second quarter to bring it to within a three point game at 13-10.
After the break, the Cyclones gave up a touchdown before kicking field goals on a couple drives in a row, making it 20-16.
After trading stops for a few drives, including a fourth and one stop by the Cyclone defense in its own territory, Iowa State broke through with a game-winning touchdown drive to beat Texas capped off by a Breece Hall touchdown run.
With a 23-20 lead, Iowa State needed a stop to win the game and the Cyclones got it.
Defensive tackle Latrell Bankston came up with a third down sack to force a 57-yard field goal try to tie.
Texas' kicker Cameron Dicker missed the kick left, giving Iowa State the win and putting it in favorable position for a Big 12 Championship berth.
The Cyclones were led by a 25-36 day for quarterback Brock Purdy for 312 yards and a touchdown.
Redshirt junior tight end Charlie Kolar led Cyclone receivers with 131 yards on six catches. His 131 yards set a career high.
Sean Shaw Jr. caught the only Iowa State passing score. Shaw Jr. had five catches for 60 yards.
Hall had 91 yards on the ground along with his touchdown run to win the game.
Iowa State improved to 7-2 overall and 7-1 in the Big 12 while the Longhorns fell to 5-3 and 4-3 in the conference.
