The Iowa State Cyclones took on day two of the Missouri Tournament in Columbia, Missouri.
The team started out the day playing Kent State, who they played the night before and beat 9-1 in six innings.
The bats were out for the Cyclones early on as senior Sami Williams hit an RBI double to get the Cyclones ahead, 1-0. Junior Mikayla Ramos joined the offense party with an RBI of her own to score Williams.
Freshman Milaysia Ochoa’s stolen base efforts scored Ramos to put the Cyclones up 3-0 early.
The Kent State offense had a response for the Cyclone bats in the 3rd inning with a home run.
From then on, it was all Iowa State.
Senior Logan Schaben had a home run of her own in the 3rd inning to extend the lead, 6-1.
Junior Emilie Guerra entered the game to show off her offensive. Guerra homered to extend the Cyclone lead even further.
Home runs were the theme of the game. Williams homered in the fourth for another lead extension.
The Cyclones defeated Kent State, 11-4.
The day wasn’t over for the Cyclones as they faced the Missouri Tigers for the second time this season.
The Cyclones started off the offense in the third inning with a Willams home run. ISU kept the lead going with a Schaben single.
The defensive efforts from both Iowa State and Missouri made it a low-scoring game. Mizzou’s Abby George singled in the sixth inning to get the Tigers on the board.
Another single and throwing error on Iowa State allowed the Tigers to take the lead.
Iowa State fell to the Tigers, 3-2.
