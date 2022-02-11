Iowa state softball topped Omaha 10-2 to begin the 2022 season and the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament on Friday.
The Cyclones recorded six extra base hits in five innings of play.
Kaylee Pond had three RBIs and a double for Iowa State offensively and Skyler Ramos homered in her first at bat of the season.
Saya Swain would pitch most of the way for Iowa State. The sophomore allowed only two runs on six hits and recorded two strikeouts while in the circle.
After a double play ended the top of the first inning, an RBI double from Iowa State’s Angelina Allen broke open the scoring in the bottom.
It was followed by an offensive barrage from the Cyclones. With right fielder Milaysia Ochoa and Pond knocking in runs, eight batters came to the plate in the first scoring four runs.
In the second, Swain and the Cyclone defense recorded a 1-2-3 inning. Showing off some defensive talent, Ochoa recorded the rare 9-3 putout. In the bottom half of the frame, Skyler Ramos left the yard for the first home run of the season for Iowa State.
The offensive barrage would continue with Ochoa knocking in her second run of the day with a single. Then, Omaha pitcher Anna Chapman walked in two runs.
The Cyclones added another run the bottom of the third to make the score 10-2. After no scoring in the fourth or fifth innings, the Cyclones moved to 1-0 on the season.
The Cyclones continue the UNI Dome Tournament Saturday with matchups against Nebraska and South Dakota State.
