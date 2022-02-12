Iowa State softball continued to roll with two victories on Saturday at the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament.
The Cyclones topped Nebraska 7-3 and South Dakota State 8-3 to become 3-0 on the year.
A fourth inning go-ahead grand slam from Iowa State catcher Mikalya Ramos made the difference against Nebraska.
After Iowa State scored three runs in the top of the first, Nebraska responded with three in the bottom of the second. The game would remain tied until Ramos came to the plate in the fourth with the bases loaded and two outs.
Ramos, the returning batting average leader for the Cyclones, drove her first home run of the season over the fence in right center field. The grand slam put the Cyclones in the lead 7-3. With Karli Charles in the circle, the score would hold and Iowa State moved to 2-0 on the season.
After getting two strikeouts in the first inning, starting pitcher Ellie Spelhaug struggled in the second against Nebraska. Spelhaug gave up two hits, three walks and three runs in the second.
Spelhaug was replaced by Charles with two outs in the second and Charles continued on to pitch 5.1 shutout innings.
Designated hitter Camille Marin was 2-for-4 with a two-RBI double in the first against the Cornhuskers.
Iowa State batters enjoyed another huge game to complete the sweep of the double header against South Dakota State.
South Dakota State starting pitcher Tori Knieshche walked five batters to begin the game. A sacrifice fly from Camille Marin brought in the first run, then, Alesia Ranches cleared the bases with a deep home run to left field. Iowa State led 5-0 after one inning.
Marin, a sophomore, knocked in another two runs in the fourth with a single to center. Earlier in the inning, center fielder Milaysia Ochoa hit an RBI double to bring in Mikalya Ramos.
Marin knocked in five runs in two games for the Cyclones on Saturday.
Charles picked up where she left off against Nebraska by pitching another two shutout innings against South Dakota State.
Facing the eight-run mercy rule, South Dakota State rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth extending the game. Rozelyn Carrillo took Charles deep with a solo shot scoring the Jackrabbit's first run.
Then, Cylie Halverson sent a ball high into the UNI Dome bleachers to score Lindsey Culver. The fourth ended with the Cyclones up 8-3.
Charles left the game after giving up the three runs. She was replaced by Ellie Spelhaug who closed out the fourth. Spelhaug continued to pitch four shutout innings giving up two hits and tallying four strikeouts.
The game ended 8-3 and the Cyclones topped the Summit League preseason leading Jackrabbits.
Iowa State will face Drake and Northern Iowa with a chance to go perfect at the UNI Dome tournament for the second straight year.
The Cyclone's final double header will begin on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., beginning with Drake. Northern Iowa will then face Iowa State at 3:45 p.m. to finish the tournament.
